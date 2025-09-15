Angels 'Concerned' About Mike Trout's Decline: Report
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is having a career-worst season in 2025, and The Athletic's Sam Blum reports there are concerns within the Angels organization about his long-term value.
Trout inked a contract extension through the 2030 season back in 2019, however, he hasn't quite proven his worth since the signing. He had an MVP season in 2019, but since then, he has played more than 100 games in a season just twice, and hasn't made either of the last two All-Star Games.
"Trout is owed around $190 million by the Angels through 2030, and there is concern within the organization about further offensive decline," wrote Blum.
This season, Trout has a career-lowest .778 OPS (excluding the 40 games he played in 2011, where he maintained his rookie status), and has still struggled with injury despite only being out for a month. He suffered a bone bruise in his the left knee which kept him out for nearly all of 2024 back in April, and has not returned to playing the outfield since.
He has also struggled over the last month, hitting his first home run in 28 games against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
The Angels, as an organization, have also found very little success since the signing of Trout's contract, and have failed to finish above third place in the division since. They have not been over the .500 mark at the end of the season since 2015. That drought isn't quite as long as their postseason drought, which spans back to 2014, the longest active one in MLB.
If Trout continues to decline and the Angels fail to find success due to his help in the near future, his deal will surely be the latest of owner Arte Moreno's business dealings that massively backfired on the franchise.
Trout will need to stay healthy in 2026, as he has a lot to do to prove the faith of both the Angels' ownership and fans is not misplaced.
“I’ve got (five) more years on the contract,” Trout said. “That’s what fuels me. I feel like I’ve got a lot left in my tank. And I know when it’s right, I can be the best.”
