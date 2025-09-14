Angels Could Bring Back Mike Scioscia as 2026 Manager, Says Rival Evaluator
The Los Angeles Angels are facing a tough decision after this season regarding who will manage the team in the future.
The Angels have an option for another year on manager Ron Washington's contract, giving them the ability to keep him or move on to another decision-maker.
Washington has been away from the team for months due to a health issue, but he recently made his stance on managing next year clear.
“I miss baseball, this is my life,” Washington said. “And if (Angels GM) Perry (Minasian) will have me back, I certainly want to come back and finish what we started.”
According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Angels are "open" to keeping Washington for another season.
While a return for Washington is on the cards, it is just as possible that the ball club moves on and elects for a fresh start.
Among those options could be a former face in the Angels dugout — Mike Scioscia. MLB reporter Buster Olney believes a return for the veteran skipper is possible.
"In the end, owner Arte Moreno, who is not inclined to defer to his general manager on the biggest decisions, will determine whether the 73-year-old Washington returns to his position," Olney wrote in a story on ESPN.
"But Moreno's history of hiring managers suggests that if he doesn't pick Washington, he'll want a bigger name. 'He might be more apt to pick [former Angels manager] Mike Scioscia than some unknown,' said one rival evaluator."
Scioscia delivered the Angels a World Series in 2002, the franchise's first ever. He was the Angels manager for 19 years, starting back in 1999 and eventually resigning in 2018.
His final record with the Angels was 1,650 wins and 1,428 losses.
Since leaving MLB, he managed Team USA in 2021 for the Tokyo Olympics, leading the team to a silver medal, just one step short of gold.
It is hard to envision Scioscia adapting to the contemporary demands of baseball, particularly at the MLB level, where analytics and statistics are more crucial than ever.
Scioscia could provide a bridge for the Angels, who are hoping to get back to the playoffs and make progress in their rebuild.
