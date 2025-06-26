Angels Could Get 'Hefty' Return for Breakout Reliever Linked to 6 Teams at Trade Deadline

WE NEED BULLPEN HELP‼️



David Stearns should be all over Reid Detmers if the Angels make him available 👀



Since June 1st:

11 G | 0.00 ERA | 5 H | 17 K | 1.03 WHIP | 3 HLD | 2 SV



ESPN gives a 15% chance he's dealt, should the Mets go out and make a call for Reid?