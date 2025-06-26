Angels Could Get 'Hefty' Return for Breakout Reliever Linked to 6 Teams at Trade Deadline
Reid Detmers, who was once seen as a future pillar of the starting rotation for the Los Angeles Angels, has transitioned to a bullpen role during the 2025 season. Despite struggling early on in the season, the left-handed pitcher has made significant strides, putting himself on the map as a potential trade candidate for a playoff team seeking depth in the bullpen or rotation.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, there are six teams who could pursue Detmers either as a starter or reliever if he becomes available next month.
The New York Mets have struggled with consistency in the bullpen. Faced with injuries, the starting pitcher position has been hard to keep locked down.
The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen depth has been a consistent struggle for them all season long. Adding a player like Detmers with his versatility as a starter and reliever would give Arizona much-needed depth in a position that they have struggled to keep consistent.
For teams like the Baltimore Orioles and the St. Louis Cardinals, who have struggled with consistency in the bullpen, Detmers could be a key player to enhance their opportunities later in a game.
Both the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees have effective reliable bullpens but could use the versatility of having a left-handed pitcher in their rotations. Detmers' recent improvements show that he could fill gaps for both of these playoff capable teams.
Dealing Detmers could yield a significant return for the Halos, potentially giving them multiple building blocks for the future. With three years of team control remaining on his contract, moving him could free up valuable financial and roster resources, creating opportunities to bring in impact talent and strengthen their playoff push.
While the likelihood of a trade remains at 15% per Passan and McDaniel, Detmers' recent performance and versatility make him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their pitching staff ahead of the trade deadline.
