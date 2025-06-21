Angels Insider Reveals Where Halos Could Look to Upgrade at Trade Deadline
Despite playing poorly for long stretches this season, the Los Angeles Angels are in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs and could get aggressive at the MLB trade deadline.
The Angels sit at 36-39 — only three games back from a wild-card spot.
The Angels are this close, even though the pitching and hitting have been inconsistent for most of the season.
Typically, either pitchers are giving up too many runs to hang in games, or hitters are slumping.
Somehow, the team remains competitive night in and night out — a credit to manager Ron Washington who is keeping the team afloat.
Since the Angels are in contention, MLB.com reporter Rhett Bollinger predicts they might be buyers at the deadline.
"The Angels have played well enough to remain in contention so far this season, but they’re also looking to build toward the future," Bollinger wrote in a trade deadline preview.
"They’re not likely to be big buyers but could use a center fielder and relief help. Otherwise, if they sell they have several enticing veterans who could be dealt such as Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward and Kenley Jansen. We’ll get a better sense on what they’ll do as we get closer to the Trade Deadline."
The Angels must add pitching if they want to remain competitive. The bullpen is the team's biggest weakness and needs to get stronger if they want a sustained playoff push.
The main problem for the Angels is that they cannot afford to let go of any prospects.
The team is still rebuilding its farm system, which means it will need to trade veterans for other prospects, flipping those for help in the bullpen.
The Angels might be stuck with their current roster, and it could be enough for a playoff bid as it stands.
For more Angels news, head over toAngels on SI.