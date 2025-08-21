Angels' Zach Neto Provides Huge Injury Update, Reveals Return Timeline
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto gave an injury update after leaving Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Neto left the contest in the sixth inning on Wednesday after being hit in the wrist in the bottom of the third. The Angels stated he left the game due to "left wrist soreness." His X-rays came back negative.
“I feel pretty good,” Neto said. “Just sore right now. A little weak, but that’s usually what happens when you get hit.”
The Angels get a rest day on Thursday, which Neto will definitely make use of. He said he is looking to return for Friday's series opener against the Cubs.
“You know me, I’m gonna try to do everything I can to make sure I’m ready for Friday,” Neto said.
Neto has been the Angels' most important piece this season, so his update will come as a relief to fans. He is in his second full season, and is rapidly approaching all of the career-highs he set during his sophomore season in 2024.
He has 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases so far, making him just the fourth player in franchise history to have multiple 20/20 seasons, and is batting .267 — good for second-best on the team. He also won his first AL Player of the Week Award Aug. 17 after a fantastic six-game stretch.
He batted .320 against the Athletics and Dodgers, hitting four home runs and driving in eight runs through those two series. He also recorded a hit in all but one of those games.
The Angels have just about dropped out of the playoff race this season after a disastrous couple of series, so there isn't any need to rush the shortstop back from his injury. They still won Wednesday's matchup against the Reds despite Neto's exit, however aren't getting any closer to a spot in the Wild Card.
The Angels trail the Seattle Mariners — who are the current holders of the final spot in the Wild Card — by 6.5 games, and are only 3.5 games ahead of the A's in the AL West.
They'll look to start hot against the Cubs Friday to avoid a second straight season at the bottom of the AL West.
