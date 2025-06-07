Angels Could Shop 3 Starting Pitchers at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
Several veteran pitchers on the Los Angeles Angels roster could fetch a good haul of prospects if the organization decides to sell at the MLB trade deadline.
The Angels regularly invest in starting pitching over the offseason, attempting to build quality depth in the starting rotation, though the team regularly ends up getting veterans while on the decline.
Tyler Anderson was a big-time acquisition for the Angels a couple of winters ago, but his signing did not solve lingering pitching staff issues.
Now in the final year of a three-year deal, Anderson, if the Angels decide to sacrifice some present-day value for prospects, could command a solid return for the team.
Other names like Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano could net an even more significant prospect haul, though the decision comes down to the front office.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic named all three pitchers as potential names that could get title contenders excited at the deadline.
"The Angels could shop their best starter, Yusei Kikuchi (3.06 ERA), but it’s unlikely they trade the lefty after signing him to a three-year, $63 million deal to headline their offseason," Bowden wrote in his story for The Athletic.
"They could dangle José Soriano or Tyler Anderson, both of whom have ERAs under 3.90 this season. Anderson, 35, will be a free agent after this season."
Soriano's trade value is likely the highest and should net the biggest return. He is having a great season with a 4.11 ERA, 1.2 WAR, and 3.80 FIP.
He throws his heater at 98 mph, ranking at the top of the league in terms of velocity. His location has progressed since he debuted this season.
His arsenal features a fastball, along with a splitter, slider, sinker, and knuckle curveball.
Soriano won't be a free agent until 2029, making him extremely cost-controlled for any contending team seeking starting pitching.
Given his age and performance so far, it seems unlikely the Angels would trade Soriano unless the trade package is immense.
The list of tradeable assets is long for Los Angeles, making the lead-up to the trade deadline a time for tough decisions.
