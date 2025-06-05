Angels Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick Pitcher to Bolster Depth
Carson Fulmer was released from his minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners in March 2023. Two months later, the Angels called. In an interview with The Athletic, Fulmer said the phone call effectively staved off his retirement plans.
Fulmer, a former first-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox, was still making a go of it in Triple-A this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates' affiliate until he was released Monday.
Wednesday, Fulmer re-signed a minor league contract with the Angels and was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Fulmer, 31, will look to make his second stint in the Angels' organization last longer than the first. He made 40 major league appearances for the Angels from 2023-24, going 1-6 with a 4.00 ERA (105 ERA+).
In 114 career appearances with the White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, and Angels, Fulmer is 7-15 with a 5.38 ERA.
Most of Fulmer's major league experience has come in relief. He's fared slightly better out of the bullpen (5.19 ERA, 1.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio) than in a starting rotation (5.64 ERA, 1.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio).
That figures to be Fulmer's role if he returns to Anaheim. The Angels have one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball this season, with a 5.75 ERA (28th in the league) and .281 opponents' batting average (30th).
Fulmer compiled 42.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis and recorded a 4.64 ERA. He opened the season as a member of the rotation but allowed 17 runs in 28.2 innings (5.43 ERA). Since moving back to the bullpen, he has a 3.21 ERA.
Ryan Zeferjahn, Hector Neris, Hunter Strickland and Connor Brogdon currently comprise the Angels' right-handed relief bridge to closer Kenley Jansen.
Within that group, there's plenty of room for improvement. Neris, 35, has an unsightly 9.31 ERA this season and an 11.9 percent walk rate. Opponents have a 48.3 percent hard-hit rate against Brogdon, and his 4.72 FIP suggests his 4.35 ERA has room to grow.
Strickland, 36, hasn't allowed a run in 7.2 innings in his second go-around with the Angels. But his low strikeout rate (two of the first 29 batters he's faced this season have struck out) suggest a concerning ability to miss bats at age 36.
Zeferjahn, meanwhile, has been the Angels' most reliable set-up man this season. But with 25 appearances and a concerning 1.57 WHIP, they are likely mindful of his over-usage.
Add it up, and there's certainly room for Fulmer to sneak back into the Angels' bullpen at some point this season.
