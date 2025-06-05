MLB Insider Predicts Angels to Have One All-Star, And It's Not Zach Neto
The New York Times' Jim Bowden predicts Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe to claim the Angels' All-Star spot, beating out the more popular choice in shortstop Zach Neto.
Bowden stated the shortstop position in the American League is too crowded to include the 24-year-old, placing the Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., the Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena and the Athletics' Jacob Wilson ahead of him. Neto has 10 home runs and 23 runs batted in this season, batting .270 with an OPS of .825, fourth among AL shortstops.
O'Hoppe is just as deserving of a spot as Neto, however. The only catcher he trails in home runs this season is league leader Cal Raleigh, and he is slashing .251/.284/.487 this season. He hit four home runs from May 21-23 against the Athletics to kick off a six-game hit streak, and has the second highest average on the team among qualified hitters, sitting behind first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
O'Hoppe became the every day starter in 2024, setting personal bests in nearly every category. This season, though, he is already well on his way to passing up last year's totals. His 14 home runs through May put him well on pace to pass his career-best of 20 from the 2024 season.
This would be the first All-Star game of his career. Until this point, Neto has been the consensus All-Star choice for the Angels, with even manager Ron Washington putting his two cents in on Neto's selection.
“I’ll be biased and say that Neto is the No. 1 (shortstop in the American League),” Washington said. “But then another team will be biased and say their shortstop. I think he has a great chance of being an All-Star, but I think we have to wait and see what the manager for the All-Star team needs and who makes the All-Star team.”
However, with the bushels of talent in the position across the league, it'll be harder to squeeze him in, especially if Bowden's selections continue to produce. O'Hoppe's stats set him apart as a top class offensive catcher, and make him a prime choice for the Midsummer Classic.
