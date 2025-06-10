Angels Could Trade 3 Key Relievers Ahead of Deadline, Says Insider
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed Los Angeles Angels relievers Kenley Jansen, Ryan Zeferjahn and Brock Burke as players who the Angels could shop if they choose to sell at the trade deadline.
Jansen came to the Halos in the offseason, signing a one-year, $10 million deal after a successful season with the Boston Red Sox.
The MLB's active leader in saves has had a strong season with the Angels so far, converting all 14 of his save opportunities. His 4.57 ERA is slightly misleading, the main cause being a six-run outing in the beginning of May. He's allowed more than one run just one other time this season.
Of the Angels' reliever options, Jansen is by far the most attractive and holds the most value. That's not to say the other two have had weak seasons, though.
Zeferjahn is entering his first full season in MLB, and has had strong showings scattered throughout the year. He's appeared in 28 games so far this season, recording 31 strikeouts through 24.1 innings pitched. He hasn't allowed a run in June, and has allowed three or more runs on only one occasion.
Burke had a rocky start to the year, allowing four runs in his third appearance of the season, but has recovered well. He has a 4-1 record on the season, and leads all Angels pitchers with 29 appearances.
The southpaw isn't striking out batters at as high of a rate as he has throughout his career, but has improved upon last season in ERA, WHIP, hits per nine innings and walks per nine innings. He is entering his last year of arbitration and will be a free agent after 2026.
The trio of relievers are just a few of the names proposed by Bowden, who expects the Halos to be big sellers at the deadline with their abundance of veterans nearing the end of their contracts. The Angels sit five games back of the first place Houston Astros in the AL West.
