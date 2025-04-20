Angels Could Trade Key Pitcher to Needy National League Squad
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a .500 start to the season and are looking to get out of the shadow cast from last year's 99-loss total.
As the Halos look to get back in the contending conversation this season, a trade for an All-Star pitcher from a National League contender would likely keep them competitive when he heals next season.
The Chicago Cubs were recently hit with a major blow when it was announced that southpaw Justin Steele would miss the rest of the 2025 season. He recently underwent a successful 'revision repair' UCL surgery on his pitching elbow on Friday.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported last week that the Cubs are searching for a front-line starter, but the Angels may have someone in the bullpen who is both a lefty and can be a piece that Chicago can build with.
Enter Reid Detmers.
After losing out on a spot in the starting rotation this season, Detmers is coming out of the bullpen and throwing a 3.68 ERA over six appearances. The 25-year-old has had a pair of shaky seasons since his illustrious no-hitter in May of 2022, but perhaps a starting role on a new team will better suit him.
Steele is four years older than Detmers — almost to the day — but has a career 3.30 ERA. He would obviously not debut with the team until 2026, but a potential package may prove worth it for the Halos.
The Angels have a relatively weaker farm system, but that is largely due to how many of those in the organization proved worthy of a big league spot in recent years.
The Cubs' No. 3 prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, looks to be in a long line of outfielders given Chicago's talented crew. The 22-year-old from Canada batted .278/.375/.473 with an OPS of .848 in Triple-A last season, along with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs.
Perhaps he can be circled as a prospect to include in the would-be deal to get a better shot at a chance in the majors in Anaheim.
