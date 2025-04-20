Halos Today

Angels Could Trade Key Pitcher to Needy National League Squad

Gabe Smallson

Sep 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a .500 start to the season and are looking to get out of the shadow cast from last year's 99-loss total.

As the Halos look to get back in the contending conversation this season, a trade for an All-Star pitcher from a National League contender would likely keep them competitive when he heals next season.

More news: Angels Manager Has No Plans to Move Struggling Veteran Down in Lineup

The Chicago Cubs were recently hit with a major blow when it was announced that southpaw Justin Steele would miss the rest of the 2025 season. He recently underwent a successful 'revision repair' UCL surgery on his pitching elbow on Friday.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported last week that the Cubs are searching for a front-line starter, but the Angels may have someone in the bullpen who is both a lefty and can be a piece that Chicago can build with.

Enter Reid Detmers.

After losing out on a spot in the starting rotation this season, Detmers is coming out of the bullpen and throwing a 3.68 ERA over six appearances. The 25-year-old has had a pair of shaky seasons since his illustrious no-hitter in May of 2022, but perhaps a starting role on a new team will better suit him.

More news: Angels Make Massive Roster Addition Ahead of Series Opener vs Red-Hot Giants

Steele is four years older than Detmers — almost to the day — but has a career 3.30 ERA. He would obviously not debut with the team until 2026, but a potential package may prove worth it for the Halos.

The Angels have a relatively weaker farm system, but that is largely due to how many of those in the organization proved worthy of a big league spot in recent years.

The Cubs' No. 3 prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, looks to be in a long line of outfielders given Chicago's talented crew. The 22-year-old from Canada batted .278/.375/.473 with an OPS of .848 in Triple-A last season, along with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Perhaps he can be circled as a prospect to include in the would-be deal to get a better shot at a chance in the majors in Anaheim.

More news: How is Mickey Moniak Doing With New Team After Angels Released Him Before Opening Day?

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News