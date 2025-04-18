How is Mickey Moniak Doing With New Team After Angels Released Him Before Opening Day?
The Los Angeles Angels parted ways with Mickey Moniak after shockingly releasing him days before the 2025 season kicked off.
He was subsequently picked up by the Colorado Rockies and is off to a productive start to the season.
After signing a $1.7 million guaranteed deal with the Rockies, Moniak has a slash line of .225/.295/.475 with an OPS of .770. He has also hit two home runs and three RBIs in 16 games.
As for the rest of the former No. 1 overall pick's new team, Colorado is off to an abysmal 3-15 start and have the least amount of wins in baseball so far.
After going to and winning a $2 million arbitration case this offseason, Moniak didn't go to the Rockies empty-handed. The Angels paid out $484,000 in termination pay as his contract won in arbitration wasn't guaranteed, but 45 days' salary was due after his release.
Spring training was filled with question marks surrounding the outfield position as Mike Trout was moved from center to right in order to preserve his health. Moniak and Jo Adell were expected to platoon center together, but Adell has consequently taken most of the starts at center.
During his tenure with the Angels, Moniak hit .242/.279/.430 with an OPS of .709. He added 31 home runs and 100 RBIs along with a total WAR of 1.7 over 228 games.
The 26-year-old from Southern California was first acquired by the Halos by way of the Philadelphia Phillies. Over two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love ended when Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez were traded for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.
Moniak posted a message on Instagram days after being released, including a message for the Angels family.
"To my teammates. I love you," Moniak wrote. "To the fans. I love you. Been fun getting to live out my dream in Southern California. On to the next."
The Angels head to Colorado on Friday, Sept. 19, and should get to see how their former outfielder has been performing for the Rockies for a three-game series.
