Angels Cut 2 More Players as Spring Roster Dwindles
After cutting two more players from camp, the Los Angeles Angels spring training roster now stands at 37.
In a post on X Monday, the Angels announced that they had optioned right-handed pitcher Michael Petersen to Triple-A Salt Lake and reassigned catcher Juan Flores to minor league camp.
In what proved to be Peterson's last outing in his big league roster audition, he tossed a scoreless inning, striking out two. The non-roster invite only gave up two earned runs over 5.2 innings this spring while recording seven strikeouts.
The Angeles claimed Peterson off waivers after the Toronto Blue Jays designated him for assignment in early February.
The 30-year-old began his professional career in the Milwaukee Brewers organization before moving on to Cincinnati.
However, he didn’t reach the majors until 2024, debuting with the Dodgers. After signing a minor league deal with Los Angeles in January, he was called up in June and made his first MLB appearance against Colorado.
Peterson went on to make 11 appearances with the Dodgers and posted a 6.43 earned run average over 14 innings.
The reliever made Dodgers history last season when he became the first United Kingdom-born player to appear in a game for the Dodgers at the MLB level.
Starting Peterson off in Triple-A isn't a terrible idea. While with the Dodgers last season, he performed much better on the farm recording a 1.64 ERA across 35 appearances with 10 saves.
The British pitcher ended the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins making five appearances there and finishing with a 4.76 ERA.
Flores, 19, was never considered to be a factor on the big league roster this season but the team wanted to keep him around longer to to work with catching instructor Jerry Narron.
The backstop made the biggest jump over the last year within the organization's prospect rankings starting the season at No. 22 and moving to No. 17 by midseason.
"Flores impressed the coaching staff during spring training and he fared so well at Single-A Inland Empire that he was promoted to High-A Tri-City in mid-June despite being just 18 years old," Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com wrote in August 2024. "He’s struggled a bit since moving up in the system but is four and half years younger than his average competition."
Flores appeared in 10 games this spring record one hit in 14 at-bats.
