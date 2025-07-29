Angels’ Desired Return in Taylor Ward Trade at Deadline Revealed
The Angels might not know yet whether they are trade deadline buyers or sellers, a precarious position to be in with the deadline just two days away.
If they choose to sell, they have one of the most coveted assets in this year's market: a right-handed hitter under team control beyond 2025.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia Phillies are in the market for a right-handed bat, but underwhelmed with their options.
Philadelphia has a right-handed hitting third baseman in Alec Bohm who is currently on the injured list. Once Bohm returns, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez — the premier right-handed hitter being made available in trades — would not be an ideal fit.
The Phillies are already dealing with a suboptimal roster construction as their defense is concerned. Kyle Schwarber played left field Sunday.
The Phillies are not the only team that could use a right-handed hitting outfielder like Ward, and Angels general manager Perry Minasian seems to know it.
According to Gelb, the Angels "have put a huge price on Taylor Ward, who bashed his 25th homer Monday night."
Gelb suggests the next-best option for Philadelphia is Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, if Garcia is even available. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that the Rangers (56-51), who are playing the Angels (52-55) this week in Anaheim and are directly above them in the standings, haven't committed to selling either.
That makes Suarez the clear prize of the deadline for teams interested in acquiring a right-handed bat. Ward, the potential consolation prize, could command a higher return for the Angels than his surface stats suggest.
Ward, 31, has a .232 batting average, .308 on-base percentage, and .491 slugging percentage. His .800 OPS (118 OPS+) is well above his .765 career mark after a slow start to the season. His 78 RBIs are already a career high through 105 games, while his 25 home runs have tied his career-best from a year ago.
There are certainly teams that would take those numbers in spite of Ward's low on-base percentage and difficulties making contact (125 strikeouts). In his last 324 plate appearances dating to May 4, Ward has a .258/.346/.552 batting line.
The most appealing part of acquiring Ward: his $7.825 million salary, which can only increase by so much in 2026, his final year of salary arbitration ability. Every team can afford Ward, and some will be more enticed than others by his cost-controlled contract.
For a team that has struggled to develop draft picks after the first round, the Angels might be tempted into trading Ward. Yet they might also need a major league outfielder in return, with veterans Jorge Soler and Mike Trout effectively needing to DH to stay healthy. Neither can simply take over Ward's innings in the field.
The Angels and Ward have suddenly become among the most fascinating teams and players to watch over the next 48 hours.
