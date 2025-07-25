Angels' Mike Trout Sets 2 Insane MLB Records
A group led by wireless communications executive John Stanton bought the Seattle Mariners and the ROOT regional sports network in a deal valuing the properties at $1.4 billion in 2016. Nintendo retained a 10 percent stake in the club.
Somehow, nine years later, Angels star Mike Trout has managed to attain total ownership of the team.
After his first-inning double and run scored against the Mariners on Thursday, Trout had racked up 437 career total bases and 146 runs scored against the Angels' American League West rivals. Both set new all-time records.
The previous records for a Mariners opponent were 435 total bases by Rafael Palmeiro and 145 runs by Rickey Henderson.
Trout didn't need to surpass those names in any record book to cement his status as a future Hall of Famer. But it doesn't hurt.
The three-time American League MVP has more total bases, doubles (38 through Thursday), home runs (54), and RBIs (135) in his career against the Mariners than any single team. It helps that the Angels and Mariners play each other often. Trout has had similar success in his career against the Texas Rangers (.322 average, 1.043 OPS) as he has against Seattle (.318 average, 1.071 OPS).
But Trout has managed to feast on Mariners pitching in a way he hasn't enjoyed against any other team — despite the fact that the Mariners have employed some of the AL's best starters in baseball over his career, from Felix Hernandez to Logan Gilbert.
Trout's .645 career slugging percentage against the M's is better than all but one AL opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays (.677).
T-Mobile Park in Seattle is notoriously tough on right-handed hitters. Somehow, Trout has managed to slash .333/.433/.701 in 94 games at T-Mobile — his most games played at any park outside Anaheim.
The Angels host the Mariners three more times this weekend. They will travel to Seattle for a four-game series Sept. 11-14.
The main obstacle preventing Trout from punishing Mariners pitching in the past has been his health. This season, he's played 77 of a possible 103 games. He is among the main reasons why the Angels have been within sniffing distance of a .500 record this season, and leads the team with a 130 OPS+.
If the Mariners should miss the postseason — they're still in control of a Wild Card position after beating the Angels on Thursday — it would be no surprise if Trout is a big reason why.
