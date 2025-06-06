Angels Expected to Be 'Popular' Team If They Decide to Sell at Trade Deadline
ESPN's Jeff Passan believes the Los Angeles Angels should be big sellers during the MLB trade deadline, stating it is time for the Angels to blow it up and restart around their young core.
"The mirage of an eight-game winning streak quickly gave way to the Angels Angels-ing, and they should be a popular team over the next two months because of their variety of available assets," said Passan.
"Want a starting pitcher? [Tyler] Anderson will be among the best available. A power bat? Outfielder Taylor Ward is slugging near .500. A utility man? Luis Rengifo has been terrible this year, but he has change-of-scenery candidate written all over him. A third baseman? Yoan Moncada has a 135 OPS+. A reliever? Kenley Jansen can close, and Ryan Zeferjahn has struck out 21 of the 47 right-handed hitters he has faced this year."
Passan claims Anderson will be the Halos' best available trade piece, as he will become a free agent after this season, but can provide a team with rotation stability in the back half of the season.
The two-time All-Star has 12 starts under his belt in 2025 and has a respectable 3.86 ERA, the second best among Angels starters. The southpaw is averaging 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings, as many as he did in both of his All-Star campaigns.
Jansen is also a free agent after this season, and has converted all 12 of his save opportunities this season. Outside of one nightmare performance May 2 where he gave up six runs in two thirds of an inning, Jansen has been lights out for the Angels. The All-Star right-hander has allowed a run in just four of his 21 appearances and has 18 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.
The Angels have a solid young core of shortstop Zach Neto and catcher Logan O'Hoppe, both of whom are putting together All-Star caliber seasons during 2025. Passan believes these two are a core to build around, and as the gap at the top of the American League West grows, so should the Angels' interest in moving their key veterans to prepare for the future.
