Angels Farm System Ranked Among Lowest in AL by Writer
The good news for the Los Angeles Angels is that their farm system isn't ranked last. The bad news is that is among the worst.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released the last set of Major League Baseball farm system rankings for the calendar year, and the Angles came in at No. 22.
"The Angels have made a habit of rushing their top draft picks through the minors in recent years, so don't be surprised if Christian Moore gets a serious look for the starting second base job this spring, especially after he hit .347/.400/.584 in 25 games between Single-A and Double-A in his pro debut," Reuter wrote. "After years as one of the thinnest systems in baseball, the Angels have assembled a solid collection of young talent."
Reuter broke down the prospects into three tiers. Tier I is for prospects ranked in B/R's Top 100, the second tier is reserved for players "who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors" and the third is for "players who are still too raw to project any higher."
Here is what the top 10 in the Angels system looks like:
1. RHP Caden Dana (Tier 1)
2. 2B Christian Moore (Tier 1)
3. SS Joswa Lugo (Tier 2)
4. RHP George Klassen (Tier 2)
5. LHP Samuel Aldegheri (Tier 2)
6. OF Nelson Rada (Tier 2)
7. RHP Ryan Johnson (Tier 3)
8. RHP Dioris De La Rosa (Tier 3)
9. C Dario Laverde (Tier 3)
10. SS Denzer Guzman (Tier 3)
Surprisingly, the Angels gained a few spots from the July version of the farm system rankings. Then, Bleacher Report ranked Los Angeles No. 27.
Owner Arte Moreno has always disagreed with the outside opinions that believe the Halos are one of the worst minor league farm systems.
“Look at a roster and see how many homegrown players we have playing for us,” Moreno told the Southern California News Group. “When people look at our system, they say, ‘Oh geez, they’ve got a low-rated system.’ Why do we continue to produce major-league players? We need to find the mix of players that are going to win. We have to win. At the end of the day, it’s all measured in wins and losses.”
At least the latest round of rankings proves the Angels are trending in the right direction.