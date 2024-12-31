Angels Top Prospect 'Should Make an Impact' in 2025
Los Angeles Angeles top prospect Christian Moore will be competing for a starting spot this spring. Moore, a second baseman, is expected to emerge as the next addition to the Halos young core of Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, and Nolan Schanuel.
"He’ll come to Spring Training competing for the club’s starting spot at second base, although the Angels are expected to add at least one more veteran infielder to their mix before they head to camp," Angels beat writer for MLB.com Rhett Bollinger wrote. "Moore, though, is considered close to being Major League ready and should make an impact at some point in ’25
Moore was ranked as the organization's No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Moore excelled in his short time in the minors after being drafted eighth overall in 2024. He slashed .347/.400/.984 with six home runs, 20 runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 101 at bats.
Angels manager Ron Washington said he is going to raise the standard for the Angels young core next season, and Moore is projected to fit in with the trio of Neto, O'Hoppe, and Schanuel.
“I think when you've been through something for the first time and you've weathered the storm, the expectations go up,” Washington said at the Winter Meetings. “But it's not the expectations that will bog them down. It's an expectation that they should envision wanting for themselves, and that's to be successful. I think my young group last year did a tremendous job of staying in the fight and making it through the 162-game grind, and they know what it's about now.”
The expectation for Moore to emerge as a starter in 2025 also fuels speculation surrounding the future of utilit yman Luis Rengifo with the Angels. It's been reported that the Angels are open to trading Rengifo and outfielder Taylor Ward.
Rengifo was one of the Angels' best hitters over the course of the season, slashing .300/.347/.417 with 85 hits, 41 runs, six home runs, 24 stolen bases and 30 RBIs. Although Rengifo put up solid numbers, he was sidelined by a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery.
Though the Angels won't be able to fully evaluate Moore's performance until spring training, there's a possibility the team will part ways with Rengifo before then. But the Angels have been extremely busy this offseason and general manager Perry Minasian hinted toward more things coming.
