Angels Free Agent Pitcher, Ex-All-Star Signs With AL Contender
Former Los Angeles Angels left-hander Matt Moore has agreed to terms with the Boston Red Sox, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Moore's reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with an invite to big league spring training.
Moore has spent most of the past two seasons with the Angels. After the team's mass waiver purge in August 2023, he had brief stints with Cleveland and Miami, but the vast majority of his outings since 2023 have been in an Angels uniform.
In 2024, Moore pitched for the Angels but struggled throughout the season. He finished with a 5.03 ERA in 51 appearances before a forearm strain sidelined him late in the year.
The 36-year-old joins a group of left-handed relievers that includes Aroldis Chapman, Justin Wilson, Brennan Bernardino, and Zach Penrod, all of whom are on the 40-man roster.
Patrick Sandoval, a former teammate of Matt Moore in Los Angeles, also trained with him during the offseason in Scottsdale, Ariz. In an interview with WEEI, Sandoval praised the signing.
"He was someone that kind of took me under his wing when he came over to the Angels two years ago," Sandoval told WEEI.com. "We’ve got a good relationship. When he’s on the mound he flips a switch and turns into a different human. He’s a dog on the mound. A competitor. He just looks angry out there. He’s on a mission.
"And then off the field, he’s one of the nicest, funniest dudes you’ll meet. I have nothing but good things to say about him. Him flipping the switch when he gets on the mound, it’s fun to watch. It’s fun to watch him get in that zone. He exudes confidence out there."
Once regarded as baseball’s top pitching prospect while rising through the Rays' system, Moore revitalized his career as a reliever with Texas in 2022.
Before that, the left-hander had difficulty finding success as a starter following Tommy John surgery in 2014.
From 2022-23, he excelled out of the bullpen, posting a 2.20 ERA over 113 appearances while averaging 10.16 strikeouts per nine innings.
However, after a strong April last season (.209 batting average against), he struggled to maintain that level of performance.
