Angels Free Agent Pitcher Signs With NL Central Club
The Pittsburgh Pirates have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Angels right-hander Carson Fulmer on a minor league contract, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
Fulmer is expected to be a non-roster invite to big league spring training.
The right-hander has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Angels. In 2024, he finished with a 0-5 record and a 4.15 ERA across 37 games, eight of which were starts. He recorded 81 strikeouts in 86.2 innings.
Fulmer has battled to live up to his hype throughout his professional career. He was selected by the Chicago White Sox as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, but he was more than just a highly regarded prospect — he was a college baseball standout. As the ace for Vanderbilt, he pitched 127.2 innings with a 1.83 ERA, leading the team to a 2015 College World Series championship game appearance.
Since he was drafred, Fulmer has appeared in games for the White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds and Angels. He owns a career record of 7-15 with a 5.38 ERA in 114 games.
Pittsburgh's interest in the 31-year-old Fulmer dates back a few years. The Pirates claimed the former No. 8 overall pick off waivers twice during the 2020 season but never brought him up to the majors.
The Pirates pitcher was designated for assignment early the following year and he never appeared in a big league game for the Bucs.
This upcoming season could be a fun reunion of sorts for the former Commodore. If he makes the major league roster, he would be reunited with two of his former college teammates, Bryan Reynolds and Jason Delay. The three won a national championship togethether at Vanderbilt in 2014.
Fulmer was close to retiring in May 2023, according to a story by Sam Blum of The Athletic. While having the conversation with his wife, his phone rang giving him another chance to play professional baseball.
Two weeks after the Angels called, his son was born and that's why he continues to chase his dream.
“That’s why I want to continue to play,” Fulmer said. “I’m going to try my best to continue to play for as long as I can until he has that memory.”