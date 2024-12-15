Angels Predicted to Sign $72 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have made a slew of moves this winter, but there is speculation that the team has yet to make its biggest move of the offseason.
While the Angels have already added Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Kevin Newman, Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud, and Scott Kingery, a big name starting pitcher could be joining the Halos soon.
Bleacher Reports' Kerry Miller predicts free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to return to Los Angeles, but only this time donning an Angels uniform. Miller believes Flaherty could land a three-year, $72 million contract with the Halos.
"As far as a team goes, this feels like a great spot for the Angels to make one more splash. Flaherty was born and raised in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers are probably out of the $20M+ pitcher market now," Miller wrote. "And the moves the Halos have made already this offseason show a desperation to not sputter through another lost year. Adding Flaherty to the mix alongside Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Tyler Anderson and José Soriano at least makes them interesting in the AL West race."
Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 38 walks over 162 innings for both the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers in 2024. Although the right-hander had somewhat of a bumpy postseason accumulating an ERA of 7.36, Flaherty would certainly bolster a struggling rotation.
Additionally, Flaherty certainly fits the profile of a player that the organization wants.
General manager Perry Minasian has expressed his desire to reel in hometown players that embrace the west coast. Minasian has already done so with the additions of Hendricks, Newman, and d'Arnaud.
Flaherty grew up in Burbank and went to Harvard Westlake High School. Once the Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline in July, he was eager to embrace his hometown team.
"I love this city. I never want to leave," Flaherty said during the Dodgers' World Series parade in November.
Though he was referencing the Dodgers, staying on the west coast is inevitably attractive for a hometown player like Flaherty. The right-hander could get his wish to stay in Los Angeles by becoming the Angels' ace of the future.
