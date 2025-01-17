Angels Free Agent Slugger Signs With NL West Squad
The Los Angeles Angels have had an eventful offseason thus far.
Fixing holes from their abysmal 63-99 outing last season, the Halos are shaping up to have a much-improved 2025.
Hours after the 2024 season ended, L.A. wasted no time in making moves, acquiring big-bat veteran Jorge Soler.
Left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and right-hander Kyle Hendricks were signed in November, and the Halos don't appear to be done yet.
Not every player can be kept, though — both in the MLB and MiLB — as free agent infielder Keston Hiura has agreed to a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies.
Hiura, a Southern California native from Valencia, CA, stayed local in college as he attended the University of California, Irvine.
Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Hiura made his MLB debut on May 14, 2019, getting two hits in three at-bats with the team that drafted him.
He played four MLB seasons as a member of the Brewers, slashing .238/.318/.453 with 50 home runs and 132 RBIs.
His career in the minor leagues saw a lot of promise as he had a career .304 batting average with 99 home runs and 309 RBIs across parts of six seasons.
The Angels took a chance on Hiura last offseason, and while he played minimal time in the big leagues, he raked in the minors, hitting 20 home runs in 37 games at Triple-A. However, the ball club must move on to the road ahead, a road that looks to be brighter than what the 2024 campaign shaped up to be.
Injuries were everywhere for the Halos, but they are getting a finally healthy Mike Trout back this upcoming season, and he is predicted to have another monster year.
Manager Ron Washington discussed last month the three-time MVP potentially switching positions to give the team more flexibility.
They could still be in the market for another big move or two before the offseason winds down.
