Angels GM Addresses Christian Moore Potentially Making Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Angels have a reputation for advancing their top prospects to the big leagues in a short period of time.
Christian Moore, who was the eighth overall draft pick in 2024, is vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
General manager Perry Minasian said the young Halo has a chance to break camp.
“I wouldn't rule anything out,” Minasian said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “We're taking the best team. We really like our system and the young players we have. If somebody's going to make us better on the field, we’re not going to hesitate to give them the opportunity to do that.”
Moore's athleticism and versatility have impressed many within the Angels organization, including manager Ron Washington. The 22-year-old has seen time at both second base and third base this spring.
“Christian Moore, in some ways, is the talk of camp for the Los Angeles Angels," MLB insiderJon Morosi said on MLB Network. "Really impressing manager Ron Washington. There is some conversation that he is going to get a look at third base in addition to second base.”
Throughout the offseason there were several predictions regarding Moore's looming promotion, especially after the stellar season he had in the minors last year. Moore hit .347 with six homers, six doubles and 20 RBIs in 25 games between Single-A and Double-A.
Just a few months later, Moore finds himself competing against Luis Rengifo, Scott Kingery, and Kevin Newman for an infield spot.
Although Moore is on a quick trajectory to the majors, the second baseman has tried to slow things down this spring in an effort to stay focused.
“I just take it day by day,” Moore said. “I'm trying to really get to learn everybody and get to know everybody. Baseball takes cares of itself. Obviously, it's harder as you get up here, it’s still baseball when you're on that diamond between those white lines. So whatever happens, happens.”
