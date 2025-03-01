Shohei Ohtani Has Hilarious Answer For Always Dominating Current Angels Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels faced a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Dodgers during Cactus League play Friday evening. The matchup with the defending champions featured left-hander Yusei Kikuchi's first start of the spring.
Kikuchi gave up two runs across 2.2 innings pitched in his Cactus League debut. The southpaw reflected on his performance postgame.
“All in all, I think it went well today,” Kikuchi said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
Given who the Dodgers penciled in as their leadoff hitter Friday night, there was no chance for Kikuchi to ease into spring training games. The Angels' prized signing of the winter was tasked with facing the reigning NL MVP in Shohei Ohtani, who was also making his Cactus League debut.
Kikuchi gave up a leadoff homer to Ohtani in front of an onlooking crowd of mostly Dodgers fans at Camelback Ranch.
"I kind of fell behind on him and threw the fastball down the middle,” Kikuchi said through his interpreter. “A player of his caliber you can’t get away with that.”
Kikuchi is no stranger to the talents of Ohtani, especially since the two attended the same high school in Japan.
Ohtani is 7-for-23 with three home runs against Kikuchi since joining MLB. The Dodgers superstar was asked why he has so much success against the southpaw, and gave a one word reply.
"Lucky," Ohtani said with a smile.
Ohtani's remarks indicate even the inventor of the 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases club has the upmost respect for the Angels' biggest signing of the offseason.
Kikuchi gave up another run in the first inning and was pulled with two outs when his pitch count reached 26. The southpaw then returned to the mound for the next two innings and retired all six hitters – including Ohtani – throwing 21 pitches.
The Angels went on to lose the Cactus League matchup 6-5, but there were still a few highlights from Friday night's game in Glendale. Outfielder Jo Adell hit a grand slam in the second frame, his first hit of the spring.
Third baseman Yoán Moncada showed off his plate discipline and drew three walks. Although he hasn't recorded a hit yet, he’s up to five walks in seven plate appearances in Cactus League play.
