Angels GM Believes 'Sky's the Limit' With Roster, Young Core
The Los Angeles Angels are enjoying a productive spring while they are working to get back into the contenders conversation in 2025.
A large part of the excitement surrounding this season is the core of up-and-coming players who general manager Perry Minasian seems to be very excited about.
“With the talent [our young players] have, I think the sky's the limit,” Minasian said. “So does that happen this year? Does that happen next year? I don't know. Everybody has different time frames on different things, and you're going to go through some adversity."
The offseason was dominated by talk of the key veteran acquisitions, but the Halos are certainly not lacking in youth talent. Nolan Schanuel, Logan O'Hoppe, right-handers Jose Soriano and Ben Joyce, and Zach Neto are just a few bright spots on the roster and are all 26 years old or younger.
"But again," Minasian continued, "I believe with the group we have and the group that's coming, and what we surrounded them with this offseason with the caliber of player and caliber of person, we're only hoping to enhance that particular group.”
The Halos have a lot to be excited about on the road to improving upon last year's 63-win season, but there are still a few questions to answer before Opening Day.
One of the major decisions to make is who will be the fifth and final starter in the Angels pitching rotation between three more youthful pieces on the roster.
The 25-year-old southpaw Reid Detmers is currently in a battle for that spot as he will be competing with 24-year-olds Jack Kochanowicz and Chase Silseth.
Beyond the major league roster, Angels top prospect Kyren Paris has been dazzling the minor league track with his bat, moving through Double-A and Triple-A last season. He has a career .237/.359/.398 slash line with an OPS of .757 in the minors since 2019.
The 23-year-old is making a major case to make the Opening Day roster this spring and join the youth movement in Anaheim.
