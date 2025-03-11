Angels Top Prospect Worked With Aaron Judge's Hitting Coach, and Now He's Breaking Out
The Los Angeles Angels have a lot to be excited about ahead of the 2025 season.
With fans anxious to get started after an abysmal 63-win year, the players have also been putting in the work to do whatever they can to get back into the contender conversation.
The work has been starting from every facet of the organization, and Halos faithful will be pleased to know that prospect Kyren Paris was training like an MVP this offseason.
Paris has been working with hitting guru Richard Schenck. One of Schenck's most notable clients is none other than two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge.
As one may have expected from training with the coach of someone that just walloped 58 home runs last season, the results in Paris' game is already showing.
The 23-year-old infielder has been full of clutch moments this spring and is ready to translate these late-game hits to the majors. Paris spoke on what it was like working with Schenck.
“I like some of the stuff that he was talking about that I would see online,” Paris said. “I feel like a lot of it resonated with me, and a lot of the problems that I was having at the plate. I just wanted to clean up some things and make my swing more efficient, and he’s helped me with that.”
Paris is now seen with a more athletic looking swing, including a leg kick when he is at the plate, and spoke on how he hopes it will help out in 2025.
“I feel like my strikeout rate will go down,” Paris said. “Just hit the ball hard more consistently, and ultimately that leads to more power.”
Cactus League onlookers are not the only ones to notice this as manager Ron Washington seems to be pretty excited about the changes in his offense, as well.
“Right now (his new swing) has been productive,” Washington said. “I like to see him carry it through a full season. He’s going to have his ups and downs, but that’s where adjustments come in. He’s in a different place. He’s in a better place mentally, and that’s all that matters, because he has the athletic ability.”
Nothing is perfect in the world of baseball, but the promise that Paris is showing looks like he will have a significant jump with his hitting this season as he hopes to earn a roster spot in the majors.
This spring, Paris has hit 8-for-21 (.381) with two home runs, eight RBIs, and an OPS of 1.219.
