Angels Pitcher Suffers Another Setback, Provides Ominous Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels received another unfortunate update on right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman.
It has been an injury-riddled career for Bachman since getting called up in 2023, but this latest update is more vague than before for the 25-year-old.
More news: Mike Trout Provides Exciting Health Update Ahead of Angels 2025 Season
The 2022 season was filled with back spasms to start, and then he missed two months missed due to a biceps issue. The following season, shoulder inflammation sidelined him in July after he debuted that May.
In 2024, Bachman started the year on the 60-day injured list while recovering from shoulder surgery, but didn't see any major league innings despite being activated in June. This year was supposed to be different, but it appears that the injury bug is still getting to the right-hander.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register provided an update last month as Bachman told him he is "working through a little bit of stuff" and is "not sure" if he would need another medical opinion.
Fletcher reported Saturday that the 25-year-old gave another unclear update.
“There’s inflammation in my body,” Bachman said. “Just trying to figure it out. It’s frustrating."
He optimistically added: "We’re getting down to it. We have a good plan here. I think we’ll be in good shape here in a couple weeks.”
More news: Torii Hunter Gives Crucial Advice to Mike Trout on Position Switch for Angels
The 2021 first-round pick was expected to be one of the many arms in camp competing for the final spot in the starting rotation, but it doesn't appear that that will be the case any more.
Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, Tyler Anderson, and Kyle Hendricks are likely to be the mainstays in the rotation as players like Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, and Jack Kochanowicz, and Chase Silseth (also drafted in 2021) will be competing for the fifth and final spot.
In those 11 MLB appearances in 2023, Bachman went 1-2 over 17 innings, throwing 14 strikeouts and 11 walks. His 3.18 ERA and 1.647 WHIP showed promise, but he needs to get healthy before he's able to improve upon those numbers.
More news: Angels Key Veteran Likely to Miss Opening Day in Brutal Turn of Events
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.