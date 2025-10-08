Angels GM Breaks Silence on Decision to Cut Ties With Ron Washington
The decision to move on from Ron Washington was not an easy one for the Los Angeles Angels.
The veteran skipper managed nearly half of the 2025 season before leaving due to health issues. Hoping to be back in 2026, Washington recently found out that the team would be parting ways with him.
While Washington has been plenty vocal in the media regarding his thoughts on the departure, the fanbase hadn't heard from general manager Perry Minasian in any substantial way.
That changed late last week, when Minasian spoke with the media and was asked a host of questions, including the impending search for a new manager. Naturally, a discussion formed around Washington and his former status with the ballclub.
Operating candidly, Minasian opened up Washington in addition to the preexisting relationship the two enjoyed dating back years and year.
“It was obviously a really tough decision,” Minasian said. “I love Ron Washington. I’ve been with him three different places (also Texas and Atlanta). I think he’s a heck of a baseball man. At the end of the day in this job, you have to make tough decisions. And we had discussions all day Monday with ownership, just talking through the season. Felt like there needed to be a different voice.”
The pressure is on Minasian. The Angels currently have the longest playoff drought of any team in Major League Baseball (last appearing in 2014). As he, "This is a huge hire. I realize it. We need to nail it. We can't miss."
At some point, the Angels will have to look at Minasian and his role within the team. This continued period of losing likely isn't sustainable for those involved in personnel matters.
There's enough young talent within the organization to, at the very least, be competitive in what's seemingly a watered-down American League. As Minasian said to the media, it's imperative for the team to make an appopriate hire that resonates with the players currently on the roster.
Some reports seem to indicate a willingness in vetting ex-MLB players. Names thrown around in recent weeks include Michael Young, Torii Hunter, and Albert Pujols. Pujols and Hunter have deep ties to the organization, whereas Young was born and raised in Southern California.
