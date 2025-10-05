Angels' Tyler Bremner Has Elbow Injury, Not Pitching in Instructs
Los Angeles Angels No. 2 overall pick Tyler Bremner is not pitching in the team's instructs due to elbow soreness, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.
Blum stated his exclusion is precautionary, and the Angels aren't concerned about any actual injury with the right-hander.
The Angels controversially picked Bremner second overall in the 2025 MLB draft, passing on both Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson, who were projected to be the top two picks in the draft. The Angels didn't allow him to pitch in 2025, largely due to the extensive workload he took on during the college baseball season this spring.
Bremner is already the Angels' No. 1 prospect, and is ranked 91st on the MLB Top 100 prospects list.
Angels scouting director Tim McIlvaine defended the team's pick, stating they had been following the growth of the 21-year-old for a long time before the draft.
“We’ve been following Tyler for years,” McIlvaine said. “We really like his changeup. We think it’s a pitch that whenever he’s in trouble, he can get outs with it.
"We like his fastball. He’s 6-4, and he’s gonna put on more weight still. There’s a lot you can really dream on.
“It’s his third pitch, and it’s developing. There are days where he has it and it’s really good and he gets a lot of swing-and-miss with it, and there are other days where it’s still coming.”
The Angels clearly have high hopes for Bremner, and it's no wonder looking at his performances throughout his college career. He featured in 50 games across his four years playing collegiate ball, and had a 3.58 ERA during those years. He struck out 295 batters through 221.1 innings, and averaged 12 Ks per nine innings.
Bremner could find himself on the fast track to the majors, just like Angels first-rounders in seasons past. They will have a shortage of starters with both Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks likely to leave in the offseason, as well as a few key relievers.
With experience in both roles, Bremner could be a late-season weapon for the Angels, who are putting more and more faith in their youth.
