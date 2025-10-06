Angels GM Doesn't Know if Mike Trout Will Return to Right Field Next Season
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian didn't have a definitive answer when asked if superstar Mike Trout would return to playing in the outfield in 2026.
Trout suffered a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee at the end of April and spent a month on the injured list. After his return in May, he exclusively featured as the Angels designated hitter for the remainder of the season.
“At the end of the day, we’ll see how his offseason goes,” Minasian said. “We’ll see where he comes in during camp, and we’ll go from there.”
The Angels missed Trout in the outfield in 2025, as their defense was the worst in MLB this year. Their minus-52 Outs Above Average was far and away the worst in the league, the closest team to them being the Washington Nationals with a mark of minus-32. They also had the worst fielding run value in the league with minus-51.
Trout would be a key piece for the Angels' defense, as he yielded a positive fielding run value in both 2022 and 2023, where he played more than half the season. During his month in the outfield in 2025, Trout had an FRV of minus-2.
Despite his inactivity in the field, Trout still had a fairly productive season at the plate. While not quite meeting the MVP standards he holds himself to, Trout had a .797 OPS with 26 home runs — which pushed him past the 400 mark for his career — and drove home 64 RBIs.
After a cold streak in the first few weeks of September, Trout exploded during the final seven games of the season, hitting five home runs and recording a hit in every game except one to round out 2025. He stated his solid run boosted his confidence for the upcoming season.
“I definitely have more confidence,” Trout said. “It’s something I can take into the offseason and work on. It's good to see results. I’ve said it before throughout the years, it would feel good in the cage but I just wouldn’t get results. But now I’m getting results.”
Trout's presence in the outfield would be huge for a young Angels team in 2026, and could make a huge difference under a new manager with a promising squad.
