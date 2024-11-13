Angels GM Confident Team Can Make Blockbuster Trade This Offseason
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian went into the offseason with a message that the Angels planned to be aggressive and add to their team to make them contenders in 2025. So far, Minasian has backed up his words with action. Through a few weeks of the offseason, the Angels have added Jorge Soler, Scott Kingery, Kyle Hendricks, and Travis d'Arnaud.
The Angels aren't planning to stop after these moves. Minasian has said that the Angels are looking to add to nearly any position group, as they try to bring in both more talent and depth.
“We're definitely going to improve," Minasian said on Foul Territory. "That's something I feel strong on. How we do that is yet to be seen. This is the first offseason that since I’ve been here where for the most part any trade possibility, anybody that’s out there, I do believe we have the prospects to be in those conversations. At the end of the day, do we want to do that has yet to be determined. Whether that's through trade or free agency, we lost 99 games. There's plenty of areas to improve — rotation, bullpen, lineup, depth, all those things are on the table. We're going to look at every single free agent, every trade possibility, try to figure out what fits. What's going to make us better going forward."
Not only do Minasian and the Angels plan to continue adding players, but they believe they have the leverage to acquire those players through trade because of their prospects. The Angels currently have two prospects in MLB.com's top 100 prospects list — Caden Dana (No. 68) and Christian Moore (No. 71) — but aren't expected to use either of those players in a trade. While MLB.com did rank the Angels farm system No. 29 in the league, Minasian feels they have prospects to make trades.
Trades could be one of the best ways for the Angels to bring in better players. Though the Angels have made multiple signings already, their recent losing streak does not bode well when it comes to luring free agents. The Angels finished with a franchise-worst record of 63-99 last season, and the top free agents are more likely to choose to sign with contenders. If the Angels can find good value with other free agents, or through trade, they could have a better chance at adding to the roster.