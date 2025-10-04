Angels Have Made Decision on GM Perry Minasian’s Status for 2026
The Los Angeles Angels wil bring back general manager Perry Minasian in 2026, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.
Minasian has been the Angels' general manager since 2020, and the Angels have consistently lost since the beginning of his tenure. They haven't finished higher than third since his arrival, and haven't finished less than 15 games out of first place.
"I'm not worried about that," said Minasian after being asked about his performance as the GM. "I'm worried about going forward, where we are at this point in time, making the team better, hiring the right manager. I think there was some progress from last year to this year in the win column, obviously not enough to go where we want to go. We need to improve the team, and there's a multitude of ways to do that. But as far as, I'm not worried about myself, I'm worried about making this team better."
