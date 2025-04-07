Angels GM Has 'No Clue' When Zach Neto Will Return to Halos From Injury
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto began the season on the injured list as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Neto was ahead of schedule this spring, but it appears the Angels have no firm timetable for the 24-year-old's return.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian provided the latest update on Neto's progress, saying the team would re-evaluate the shortstop following last Friday's Triple-A Salt Lake game.
“No clue," Minasian said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. "Day to day. We’ll see how he feels when he comes out of (Friday).”
Neto was schedule to play five games on Friday, but played an extra inning. If that is any indication of his progress, the shortstop appears to be making strides toward his 2025 debut.
Neto is 3-for-16 in his first four games on his rehab assignment, with a home run and a double.
“This is right where he should be,” manager Ron Washington said. “So we’ll just see how it goes in real time. I think anybody standing up here can go out there when it’s under control and do the things that you have to do. But now he’s gonna get an opportunity in real time.”
Neto underwent surgery in November, and the Angels have used Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman at shorstop to open the season. However, Neto was the Angels' best player last season after slashing 249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 30 stolen bases, and an OPS of .761 in 2024.
While the Angels are currently 6-3 and rank second in the American League West, the team will only get better upon Neto's return.
