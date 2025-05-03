Angels GM Has 'No Idea' How Long Mike Trout Will Be Out With Injury
Angels outfielder Mike Trout is sidelined with a knee contusion and has been placed on the 10-day injured list; however, the exact timeline for his return remains unclear.
The knee injured by Trout is the same one that underwent two surgeries last year, prompting the team to exercise caution in managing the injury.
His injury record has been brutal over the past couple of seasons, missing chunks of play and unable to stay on the field.
His durability prompted the team to shift him from center field to right field, though another injury has cast doubt on his future in the outfield altogether.
Trout has already had a healthy dose of games playing designated hitter, and this could ultimately become his role on the team to keep him in the lineup.
General Manager Perry Minasian is unclear when Trout will be ready to return.
“No idea,” Minasian said.
“Hopefully it’s better sooner than later. Timeframe-wise, I have no clue. Until he can start running, that’s probably the first threshold. We’ll know more once he starts running.”
The Angels will need his bat as soon as possible, considering the offense has been inconsistent and the pitching has remained poor.
The team has struggled over the past few weeks, and while Trout is not hitting like he was at the peak of his powers, he is still able to provide pressure with the power that remains in his bat.
The Philly native is slashing .179/.264/.462 on the season, with 18 RBIs. His time off could allow for adjustments to his swing to get more consistent contact.
In his absence, Kyren Paris will join the outfield rotation alongside Taylor Ward, Jorge Soler, and Joe Adell.
