Angels GM Has No Plans to Fire Any Coaches Amid Brutal Struggles

Nelson Espinal

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have struggled mightily over the past few weeks, finding it difficult to generate offense, while the pitching staff continues to surrender a significant number of runs that the offense cannot compensate for.

Angels General Manager Perry Minasian addressed reporters on Friday about the team's recent struggles and the moves the front office is considering, or not considering, making.

The Angels possess one of the lowest on-base percentages in the league, primarily due to their high strikeout rate.

Left fielder Taylor Ward has struggled to hit, as have Jo Adell, Kyren Paris, and Luis Rengifo. Even the perennially All-Star Mike Trout has not been hitting well and is currently on the injured list.

With so many bats struggling at once and the team being overall relatively healthy, improvement will come down to what the coaching staff can achieve to turn the offense around.

Minasian hopes that the current hitting coach, Johnny Washington, and offensive coordinator, Tim Laker, steer the ship.

“I think teams go through stretches,” he said.

“You know, teams go through stretches where they don’t swing the bat well. When you don’t swing the bat, you’re gonna have some numbers that aren’t flashy, right?

“But you can pick a six-game stretch, 10-game stretch from anybody and point to certain times where, man, they’re really struggling, and offensively they haven’t scored.

“We haven’t gotten on base, and we’ve struck out.

“We had some productive games early in the season where we swung the bat pretty good. I’m hoping we can revert back. I’m expecting to revert back to some of the things we did earlier in the year.

“These guys know that. I mean, the work has been good, the coaching has been good. It’s just execution, right?”

The team executive claims that young players benefit more from coaching, while veteran players require less assistance, as they have already mastered their approach.

“Now, if we had a group of young guys that were all struggling, it’s totally different. Our young guys have actually played better than our veteran players to a certain extent, statistically,” Minasian said.

“So we’re going to keep playing.”

The day after Minasian spoke to reporters, the Angels secured a 5-2 victory, ending their seven-game losing streak.

However, a day later, the Angels were routed 13-1 by the Detroit Tigers.

