Angels GM Noncommittal About Halos Contending This Season
The Los Angeles Angels were off to a red-hot 9-5 start to the 2025 campaign.
With the shadow of 2024's franchise-worst 99-loss season, things were set to be different as the Halos hoped to re-enter the contending conversation after quite some time. As for their present day record of 13-20, general manager Perry Minasian was noncommittal as to if his ball club would be contending this season.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Bruised 2 Bones in His Knee With Latest Injury
“We take it day by day. We’ll try to win today’s game," said Minasian. "We’ll play 162 and see where we’re at in the end.”
Their current slump of 4-15 in their last 19 games is concerning to many, but the general manager was still comfortable and urged the public not to be too quick to count out the Halos amid the losing skid.
“I think teams go through stretches. Teams go through stretches where they don't swing the bat well. You're gonna have some numbers that aren't flashy, right? You can pick a six-game stretch, 10-game stretch from anybody and point to certain times where they're really struggling, and offensively they haven't scored. When you don't score, that usually means you're not getting on base, and we haven't gotten on base, and we've struck out. But with that being said, we had some productive games early in the season where we swung the bat pretty good.
"So I'm hoping we can revert back. I'm expecting to revert back to some of the things we did earlier in the year, where we made more productive outs, better at-bats. These guys know that. I mean, the work has been good, the coaching has been good. It's just execution, right?"
More news: Is Mike Trout's Knee Injury the Same as Torn Meniscus From 2024 for Angels?
The early stages of the season featured extremely impressive moments from L.A., but injuries and a high strikeout rate are two of the key factors that have slowed down the momentum of the Halos.
The Angels have struck out 318 times this season, the third-most in MLB entering Tuesday. They are also batting .214, which is the second worst in baseball.
Many things need to change for the Halos, but the regular season is a marathon, despite it feeling like a sprint at times.
More news: Angels Give Up Unthinkable MLB History in Loss to Tigers
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.