Is Mike Trout's Knee Injury the Same as Torn Meniscus From 2024 for Angels?
When it comes to Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout's latest knee injury, it appears that a major bullet has been dodged.
“I’m not concerned at all,” said the three-time MVP.
An awkward step when lunging to first base last Wednesday resulted in a bruise on multiple bones in his left knee, the same knee that required multiple meniscus surgeries last year.
Although Trout is currently serving time on the 10-day injured list, he doesn't expect his time off the field to go too far beyond the IL stint. He spoke on what happened to his knee being a result of the 2024 surgeries.
"Talking to the doctors, I've had two meniscuses shaved down, and I just hit it perfectly on the bag," Trout said. "Both bones hit each other, and I bruised both of them."
As for the prognosis, Trout gave a positive outlook given the lack of structural damage found in initial tests.
“Well, there’s no structural damage,” Trout said. “And the progress from [Thursday] to [Friday]. Yesterday, I was in some pain. Today, I can walk normal. Doc said, just stay off it. Don’t do anything for a couple days. Then get back into it slowly and go.”
In the captain's own words, this is nothing like 2024's grim, multi-surgery season.
“This is way better than what happened last year,” Trout said. “I knew, looking at the MRI, something was obviously wrong. But structurally, it’s good. Just bruising around the bones. Just letting that thing calm down. Then I’ll be good to go.”
The measures to keep Trout on the field have taken shape in the form of moving him from center field to right field, a position he last started in once in 2012. Although a positional shift had little impact on his awkward step onto the bag, it indicates from the team that Trout's health is the No. 1 priority.
So far in 2025, despite his .179 batting average, Trout has a .727 OPS, nine home runs, and 18 RBIs over 29 games. After recently snapping a seven game losing skid, the Halos will be waiting patiently for the 11-time All-Star to return to the field and help keep them in the win column.
