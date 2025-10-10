Angels GM Provides Unfortunate Health Update on Anthony Rendon
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian revealed third baseman Anthony Rendon is still yet to resume baseball activities following his hip surgery in spring.
The Angels gave Rendon a seven-year, $245 million contract after the Washington Nationals' miracle run to the World Series in 2019, however he hasn't made any meaningful impact for the Halos since putting pen to paper.
The most games he has played in a single season since joining is 58, and he missed the 2025 season entirely after his hip surgery. His numbers drastically fell off in Los Angeles compared to his time with the Nats, only posting one season above league average since putting on an Angels uniform.
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher revealed the Angels' plan for the final year of Rendon's contract earlier in the regular season.
"As of now, the indication I’ve gotten is the Angels will keep him on the roster for the final year of his seven-year deal and see what he can provide," wrote Fletcher. "Any production would be an unexpected bonus. If at some point in the future he has another injury or setback that would prevent him from playing in 2026, that obviously would end his Angels career.
"There is also some sentiment around the organization that the best move would be to simply release him over the winter, freeing up the 40-man roster spot and ridding them of any potential distraction if he’s around next year. I doubt that would happen, but it wouldn’t shock me."
Rendon's absence means the Angels will definitely need to find a new third baseman for the upcoming season, as they were already set to lose the two players who had the largest share of time at the position: Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo.
Along with a third baseman, Minasian stated the Angels were also looking for a center fielder, perhaps as someone to rival rookie Bryce Teodosio. Teodosio had a solid season for the Angels, showing flashes of brilliance with his glove, though falling a little short on the offensive side.
The Angels will address their needs in free agency, which is set to open the day following the conclusion of the 2025 World Series.
