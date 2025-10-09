Angels Have Made Decision on Reid Detmers' Role in 2026
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian revealed left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers would return to the Halos' starting rotation in 2026.
Detmers came out of the bullpen for all of 2025 after spending four seasons in MLB as a starting pitcher, and had a great season pitching in relief. He struggled through his first couple of months in the new role, however turned things around come June, where he made 13 scoreless appearances in a row.
He ended the season with a 3.96 ERA, making 61 appearances throughout the season.
“He’s earned that,” Minasian said. “I think pitching out of the bullpen is definitely going to help him transition back to the rotation. He was a different guy. I think he really grew up. He’d say the same thing if you asked him. So he’ll be in the rotation. He’ll be part of that rotation, and then we’ll see what happens with the last two spots.”
Before the announcement, the Angels had three spaces in their starting rotation to fill. Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks are both set to enter free agency after the postseason, and Jack Kochanowicz, who began the season in the rotation, ended the season in Triple-A.
The other two spots in the rotation are filled by Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano, who have more than earned their spot as starters this season.
What Should the Angels Look for in Free Agency?
Starters are an obvious need for the Angels, however they could commit to rebuilding from their organization and use one of several young pitchers they brought in towards the end of the season to round out their rotation.
They also have a need for bullpen arms, and could look to do the same there, but signing a couple of lower-end arms would probably be the best move.
Additionally, Minasian said the Angels would look to add a third baseman and center fielder, both of which are imperative for the upcoming season. With Mike Trout's return to the field still uncertain, the Angels' current center fielder is Bryce Teodosio, who batted just above the Mendoza Line despite showing a fantastic glove as the captain of the outfield.
Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada are both set to enter free agency, leaving a huge hole at third. The Angels gave minor leaguer Denzer Guzman some time this season, and though he can play third base, they may need a little more experience at the hot corner.
