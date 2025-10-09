Angels Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Los Angeles Angels southpaw reliever Jose Quijada has elected to leave the organization in favor of free agency.
According to the MLB transaction log, the 29-year-old will head to free agency this offseason. He made just two appearances with the Halos this year, striking out three and walking two with no earned runs. He played a majority of his season at the minor league level.
In 27 appearances at Double-A Rocket City, Quijada tossed a 2.73 ERA, striking out 39 and walking nine batters. In Triple-A, the southpaw totaled a 1.98 ERA though 13 outings, striking out 18 and walking eight.
Quijada, also known as El Q, was signed by the Miami Marlins to a minor league deal in the fall of 2013. The Venezuelan-born hurler first debuted with the Marlins in 2019. His rookie season consisted of a 5.76 ERA through 34 appearances.
After he was designated for assignment ahead of the 2020 season, the Angels claimed him off waivers about a week later. Quijada made six appearances during the COVID-shortened season, allowing three earned runs in 3.2 innings of work.
He would get some more playing time the following season for the Halos, lowering his ERA to 4.56 through his 25.2 innings pitched. He finished with an ERA+ of 99, right around league average.
The 2022 campaign saw more success, getting his ERA to 3.98 across a career-high 40.2 innings of work. However, an oblique injury towards the beginning of the year sidelined him for about two months.
In 2023, Quijada dealt with another April injury, this time getting sidelined with left elbow inflammation and later moving from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list. He ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery.
After Quijada healed, he ramped back up in the Arizona Complex League and in Triple-A during the summer of 2024, and got back to the Angels by the end of July. His 3.26 ERA across 22 appearances marked arguably his most effective season, and quite a long road back to the diamond after being under the knife.
Quijada will now look for his next opportunity to extend his professional baseball career and prove he still belongs on a major league mound.
