Angels GM's Comments Don't Bode Well for Anthony Rendon Playing Big Role in 2025
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Anthony Rendon would have to earn his starting spot just like every other player this season.
"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day,” Minasian said on Foul Territory.
Minasian's comments don't instill much confidence that Rendon will play a big role for the Angels in 2025. However, Rendon has struggled to even stay healthy since he came to the Angels in 2020.
Rendon came to Los Angeles as an All-Star who consistently hit over .300. Throughout his tenure with the Angels, he hasn't hit gotten close to a .300 clip. That is in part due to the numerous injuries Rendon has sustained in the past few seasons.
"Anthony knows what type of player he is when healthy so we need him healthy," Minasian added. "We need him on the field, he knows that. He knows the expectations coming in to camp. Our we a better team with Anthony Rendon on the field? Absolutely. Do we need a healthy Anthony Rendon that is that dynamic hitter in the box and has one of the highest aptitudes as far as feel for the game playing today? Yes, we need it. He's well aware of that. He's going to do everything he can this offseason to come in ready to go and we'll see where he's at."
Rendon and teammate Mike Trout were supposed to lead the Angels in making a deep playoff run, but both stars have since been sidelined by injuries which have caused both Rendon and Trout to consistently miss a majority of games each season.
Minasian's willingness to be so outspoken about Rendon's tenure in Los Angeles signifies the general manager is anxious to spark a change within the organization. As the offseason unfolds, fans should get a better picture as to whether Minasian was successful in his efforts to rebuild a struggling team.
