Angels GM Won’t Rule Out Exploring Trade, Free Agent Markets for Starting Pitching
The Los Angeles Angels have had several issues during this season, but starting pitching has been a decade-long issue.
Entering Tuesday, the Angels ranked 28th in the majors with a 4.85 earned run average.
Right-hander José Soriano and left-hander Tyler Anderson have been the two successful pitchers in the rotation which raises the question of what general manager Perry Minasian will do for next season now that he has a new two-year contract extension.
“We’re going to look at everything,” Minasian said. “It’s obviously an area we need to improve. We’re going to need internal improvement, no matter what. You’re not going to replace an entire rotation.”
Soriano and his 3.42 ERA has been an unexpectedly positive development for the Angels this season, while Anderson is pitching better than he has in seven of his eight previous seasons.
The 25-year-old Soriano is in his first season as a full-time starter and has used his sinker to his advantage.
“It’s his bread and butter,” Washington said in July after a 5-1 win over Seattle. “He has other pitches to equalize things, like his splitter and curveball, but the sinker is his pitch. He got 10 ground balls, so it was an outstanding outing for him.”
Anderson has provided much-needed stability in the rotation and has been incredibly valuable for the organization through its struggles.
“It's very valuable,” manager Ron Washington said after Sunday’s 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. “And he’s been doing it all year. I must say, up until today, I think our pitching has been holding their own. It’s just, we haven’t been able to support them with runs. Today, [our relievers] gave up some runs, but up until today, I mean, they’ve been keeping us in ballgames and giving us a chance.”
In Anderson's 26th start of the season, the two earned runs allowed brought his ERA to 3.41 over 158.1 innings — the seventh-highest innings total in the AL.
The Angels will be without left-hander Patrick Sandoval (torn flexor tendon and UCL) and right-hander Chase Silseth (elbow surgery) until next season while Soriano (right arm fatigue) isn't expected back until September.
The rotation begins with Anderson and Soriano next year and could be filled in with several free agents. Right-hander Corbin Burnes (Baltimore) headlines the class. Left-handers Max Fried (Atlanta) and Blake Snell (San Francisco), who has an opt-out clause, could also be available.
Shane Bieber (Cleveland) represents a bounceback candidate. He could be an intriguing play for Minasian, who signed Zach Plesac to a minor-league contract last winter under the same premise.
Meanwhile, the most sought-after pitcher on the trade market is expected to be Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet.