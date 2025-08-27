Angels Gold Glove Finalist Named Worst Defender in MLB at New Position
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell was labeled one of the worst defenders in MLB — ranking as the worst center fielder.
Adell was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award last season for his play in right field, but moved Adell to center field this year when they planned on Mike Trout playing in right field.
Since Trout moved to being the designated hitter, Adell has gone back to right field.
The results this season in center field were not pretty, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Reports listed Adell as the worst center fielder this season.
"With Mike Trout moving off center field and playing exclusively right field and designated hitter this year, Adell became the starting center fielder out of necessity, and the results have not been pretty," Reuter said in an article.
"Viewed as a potential five-tool center fielder during his days as a prospect, he has bulked up and lost a step or two, and his solid metrics in right field last year (6 DRS) have not carried over to center field."
Adell is hitting .234/.298/.485 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs, putting up his best offensive numbers in his career.
However, according to Baseball Savant, Adell is in the 3rd percentile of fielding run value, illustrating his struggles defensively.
Earlier in the season, manager Ron Washinton put Adell into a platoon with others as he lost his everyday spot at center field.
But after making less errors, he managed to get the position back again — and now is in right.
"We don’t have anybody pushing him center field,” Washington told reporters back in June.
“We had to push him back in center field. We are making certain his focus stays where it’s supposed to be and he does what he’s supposed to do. If there’s any time there’s any let up, we’re going to let him know about it.”
Adell has made fewer mistakes since his early-season struggles, but the underlying metrics still show he has ways to go before becoming a serviceable center fielder. Thus, the team may feel more comfortable just keeping him in right, where he was a Gold Glove finalist.
