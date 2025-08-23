Angels Place Pitcher on Restricted List in Surprise Move: Here's Why
The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano on the restricted list. The move comes as a surprise; however, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register explained why the Angels did so.
"This is just because the paternity list is 3 days an he actually needed 4 days off," Fletcher writes in a post on X. "(He went back to the DR for the birth.) He'll be here tomorrow and the Angels will make a move with another pitcher then. He's starting Monday."
It appears Soriano could not be placed on the paternity list because of the time constraints given to players. Therefore, the right-hander was placed on the restricted list so he could get an extra day.
Soriano is still expected to take the mound for the Angels on Monday against the Texas Rangers. This season, the right-hander is sporting a 4.00 ERA with 130 strikeouts across 148.2 innings of work.
Soriano has given up a combined 12 earned runs in his last three outings. However, in between two rough outings against the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As for the inconsistency on the bump as of late, Soriano told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com he doesn't believe it's a pattern of any sort.
“I don't think there's any issues,” Soriano said through interpreter Manny Del Campo. “This is baseball, one day you can be the best and the next day you can be the worst.”
Soriano's most recent start against the A's featured five earned runs on eight hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe echoed the same sentiment as Soriano following the right-hander's start on Aug. 17.
“I thought he’s had some good starts,” said O’Hoppe. “I think everyone's had good and bad moments in here. I don't think it's a pattern. I don't think it's common for him to start off hot and then fall off. I thought it just got away from it tonight.”
The Angels will hope Soriano bounces back in his next start against the Rangers on Monday, but for now, the 26-year-old will enjoy the quick trip back to the Dominican Republic to welcome his child.
