Angels Urged to Sign Rising Star to Long-Term Contract Extension
MLB Network host Greg Amsinger made a list of the most important young stars who need contract extensions, and listed Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto as the sixth most important star in the league who needs an extension.
"This needs to get done," said Amsinger. "The Angels need to get Zach Neto signed to a long-term contract extension. He is morphing into the face of the organization. I've mentioned his IQ in games — off the charts. He's a 20/20 shortstop. He's only 24 years old. Make sure you never lose him! Zach Neto needs a contract extension."
Neto has been one of the most influential players in the Halos' offense this season, and is setting himself up for another career year after breaking out in 2024. He played his first full season last year, posting 23 home runs and 77 RBIs while stealing 30 bags and boasting a .761 OPS.
He has been even better this season, and is just two home runs away from the career high he set last season with 46 fewer games played. He has also stolen 22 bases this season, making him the fourth player in franchise history to have multiple 20/20 seasons. He has a .797 OPS, and his 117 wRC+ places him ninth in MLB among shortstops, higher than the No. 1 player on Amsinger's list: Elly De La Cruz.
Neto was as hot as could be prior to being hit by a pitch against the Reds Wednesday, having hits in six straight games and in eight of his last nine games. He won the American League Player of the Week Monday after his performances against the Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .320 with four home runs and eight RBIs.
The Halos lost their opening game of a three-game series at the Big A against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, though they have an opportunity to bounce back against rookie pitcher Cade Horton on Saturday. Neto will also look to get rolling once again, as he went 0-for-4 in the series opener.
Victor Mederos will take the mound for the Halos and look to shut down one of the best offenses in the league. He will throw the first pitch at 6:38 p.m. PT.
