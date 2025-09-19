Angels Pitcher Once Threw TV Through Door While Sleepwalking
The Angels extended their losing streak to six games on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. They extended their losing streak Thursday.
During the unfortunate streak, the Angels have fallen into last place in the American League West, been outscored 48 to 18, and have yet to hold a lead on the scoreboard at the end of even one inning in any game.
All of that is enough to make a man throw his television set through a doorway.
Angels pitcher Brock Burke did exactly that — but not while watching a game. He wasn't even awake when it happened.
Burke is a sleepwalker. In a 2019 interview with The Athletic, he detailed the depths of his somnambulism, a clinical condition that affects roughly 1.5 percent of adults. The television-throwing incident did not come up, so perhaps it occurred more recently.
Burke detailed a number of sleepwalking incidents with Trent Rush on the most recent episode of "Under the Halo."
"I’ve woken up on the other side of balconies in the minor leagues," he said. "I can’t have a balcony on (my hotel room). I’ve tried to throw TVs through doors. Taking all the sheets off the bed is a common one. Woken up outside."
Burke said he sleepwalks roughly once a week.
"They’re only bad ones, maybe, once a month I’d say," Burke said.
What's a "bad one?"
"Kind of hurt myself kicking the bottom of the bed, scraping my knee, banging my knee into something," he said. "I have two scars on both my knees that — woke up at the bottom of a staircase or outside, in Colorado where I grew up."
Burke, 29, has been one of the few bright spots in the Angels' bullpen this year. Originally picked up off a waiver claim from Texas in August 2024, Burke is 6-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 1.227 WHIP in 66 games this season. As the top left-hander in the Angels' bullpen, he has already set a career high for appearances in his fifth major league season.
His sleepwalking appears to be under control — at least, it hasn't led to an injury that has caused Burke to miss any time this year.
"I used to be really bad growing up," he told Rush. "I never really grew out of it. It still happens. Not as bad as it used to be."
