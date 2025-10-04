Angels Special Assistant to Interview For Manager's Job in San Francisco
The Angels are in the market for a new manager, and have already been linked to a couple of their former players. Albert Pujols reportedly has an interview lined up, and is considered the favorite to replace Ron Washington.
Meanwhile, a former Angels catcher who's already employed by the team as a special assistant is getting an interview for the managerial vacancy in San Francisco.
Kurt Suzuki is scheduled to interview with the Giants on Friday, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Suzuki, a 16-year major league veteran, moved from the clubhouse to the front office after his final season in 2022 with the Angels.
Suzuki also played for the Oakland A’s, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, and Atlanta Braves. He won a championship with the Nationals in 2019 and was an All-Star with the Twins in 2014.
According to Slusser, Suzuki is also a potential candidate in Minnesota, where manager Rocco Baldelli was recently ousted.
Although Pujols might be the first managerial candidate the Angels are lined up to interview, it's unlikely he will be the last. Suzuki could find his way onto owner Arte Moreno's short list of candidates this month.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post recently mentioned three other former players who could get an interview in Anaheim: longtime Texas Rangers infielder Michael Young, Torii Hunter (also a special assistant to Angels general manager Perry Minasian), and former Angels outfielder Darin Erstad.
A second-round draft pick by the A's in 2004, Suzuki tallied a .255 career average with 295 doubles, 143 home runs and 730 RBI in 1,635 big league games. From his first full season in 2008 until he retired, Suzuki ranked second in MLB in hits (1,314) as a catcher, fourth in runs (544), second in doubles (266), ninth in home runs (131) and third in RBIs (654).
A product of Cal State Fullerton, Suzuki helped lead the Titans to a College World Series title in 2004, the fourth in CSUF history. The Hawaii native would also win the Johnny Bench Award as the nation’s top collegiate catcher.
Suzuki assists general manager Perry Minasian in all areas of baseball operations in his current position, according to the Angels' media guide.
In addition to the Angels, Giants and Twins, the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Atlanta Braves are also looking for a new manager this offseason. Pujols and Suzuki might have more than one interview before this month is over.
