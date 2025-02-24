Angels Have Not Had Contract Extension Talks With Key Utility Player
If the Los Angeles Angels have learned anything over the past couple of seasons, it's how important depth is.
Injuries have inevitably happened with Anthony Rendon time and time again, thrusting Luis Rengifo into a key role with the Halos.
Rengifo is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and he revealed there haven't been any talks so far regarding a contract extension.
“I played almost six years with the Angels,” he said. “I feel at home. But I can’t control that.”
Rengifo was poised for a breakout season last year, but a right wrist injury ended it too early. The injury required season-ending surgery in August but he was able to have a normal offseason and is ready to go this spring.
“I feel good and ready to go,” Rengifo said. “I was able to have my normal offseason. For me, I just want to be on the field every day.”
Rengifo is vying for the starting second base position but will also get opportunities at third base and in the outfield. His main priority is staying healthy, and he’s eager to play wherever manager Ron Washington needs him.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
The 27-year-old was a potential All-Star last season, posting a .300/.347/.417 line with six home runs, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs in 78 games.
However, the wrist injury forced him to miss nearly three weeks before returning for nine games.
Ultimately, he had to shut it down for the season to undergo surgery. This marked his second consecutive season cut short by injury, as he also needed surgery for a ruptured left bicep tendon in early September 2023.
Rengifo is in line to be the team's primary second baseman this season but could also see time at third base and the outfield.
“We’re going to work him at second and third. And once we get his legs under him on the infield, we're gonna push him out there and see what he can do in the outfield,” manager Ron Washington said.
“Third base is a reaction-type position,” Washington added. “In the middle, you got to do a little thinking, and you got to know exactly what's going on. And he showed that when he has to just react, he's better. But we’re certainly not against him being at second base.”
