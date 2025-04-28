Angels Hitting Coach Confident in Kyren Paris After Brutal Drop Off
Angels second baseman Kyren Paris started the season off strong, showcasing one of the hottest bats in baseball for a time before experiencing a recent slump over the past few weeks.
Parris started the season hitting five home runs and racking up 14 hits, including a double and a triple, but in the last 10 games he has played, he has only one in his last 27 at-bats.
The cold-stretch for the 23-year-old has seen him become a true negative in the batting order.
Despite his struggles, he has still managed to produce 0.8 WAR so far this year, which ranks fifth on the team.
The Angels appear very far from giving up on the promising prospect; Johnny Washington, the Angels hitting coach, spoke with The Athletic about how the team feels about Paris.
"I don’t have a perfect answer. This is just a young player, had some success early, and then in this league, we talk about it a lot," Washington said.
"There’s adjustments being on all sides. And there’s an adjustment period that he’s going through, and he’s going to make it. I’m hopeful and I’m confident he’ll end up making an adjustment.
"We’ll hopefully start seeing some better at-bats out of him and seeing the quality of contact go back up. But so far, we’ve been pleased with Kyren. I’m happy with where he’s at, and I’m hopeful he’ll turn it around."
Amid his struggles, Paris was out for two games, before returning to the lineup on Sunday. He went 0-for-3 again, continuing his struggles.
