Angels Hoping Yankees Castoff Will Turn Into Key Player in Anaheim
The Los Angeles Angels did not pull off the blockbuster trade deadline they were anticipated to. But among the few moves they made, the Halos landed third baseman Oswald Peraza.
The Angels acquired Peraza in a trade with the New York Yankees for outfielder Wilberson De Pena, future considerations and international bonus pool money.
Peraza is not an All-Star who will help this season’s team make the postseason, but he is a young, versatile player who can help the Angels in future seasons. The Halos have several young stars on their roster and are on track to become contenders in the next few years.
“When you pick somebody up like him, his skill set, that’s what you’re envisioning,” Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said regarding Peraza potentially becoming an everyday player for the Halos one day. “He’s still really young. He’s never really had a full-time opportunity to get that chance. Sometimes a change of scenery is all you need.”
Peraza opened up about how playing for the Yankees came with a lot of pressure. The Yankees have the most World Series championships in history and World Series expectations every year.
After third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera sustained a season-ending ankle sprain in May, Peraza got more opportunities in the field. However, he served primarily as a backup defensive player throughout his three-and-a-half seasons with the Yankees.
Peraza told The Athletic he is confident in his ability to develop into an every day player for the Angels.
“I know the ballplayer that I am,” Peraza said. “Once I prove that I can play every single day, those numbers are going to be up there.”
Peraza has played in a career-high 79 MLB games this season between his time with the Yankees and Angels. With the Halos, the 25-year-old has gone 2-for-12 and struck out twice in his first nine games.
Yoan Moncada has held the regular starting third base spot after the Angels decided against trading the pending free agent. Moncada could sign with another MLB team in free agency this offseason, which would open a potential spot for Peraza.
In addition to third base, Peraza has MLB experience at second base and shortstop. Therefore, he will be a versatile defender for the Angels to rely on as they look to get back to the postseason.
