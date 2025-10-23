Angels Infielder Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Los Angeles Angels infielder Carter Kieboom cleared waivers on Wednesday, electing free agency.
The Angels signed Kieboom to a minor league contract ahead of the 2025 season, and he spent a majority of the season in Triple-A. He played in 93 games for Salt Lake, batting .319 with an .817 OPS. He also hit nine home runs and tallied 57 RBIs during his time with the Bees.
Kieboom came up for three games towards the end of the Angels' season, recording two hits through eight at-bats. His appearances this season were his first MLB games since 2023, when he played 27 games with the Washington Nationals.
More news: Yusei Kikuchi Doesn't Hold Back in Calling Out Angels Facilities That Need to Be Fixed
The 28-year-old infielder began his MLB career with the Nationals in 2019, playing 11 games. He had an unsuccessful season, batting just .128, however improved in both of his next two seasons. He batted .202 in the 2020 season, where he played 33 games, then batted .207 the season after through 62 games.
Kieboom didn't play in 2022 due to a right forearm injury, though made his return to MLB in 2023. He posted the highest OPS of his MLB career, a mark of .634 through 27 games. The Nationals sent him back down to Triple-A at the beginning of the 2024 season, and he didn't appear for the major league club at all that season.
More news: Angels GM Makes Surprising Announcement on Kurt Suzuki Contract
The Angels also announced they outrighted infielder Logan Davidson to Triple-A Salt Lake after he cleared waivers.
Davidson has been with three of the five teams in the AL West this season, making his MLB debut for the Athletics before the Houston Astros claimed him off waivers. The Angels acquired him in September, and immediately brought him onto the major league roster.
More news: Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Claps Back at Now Ex-Manager Over Comments Calling Him Out
He played 10 games with the Angels, batting .182 with 10 strikeouts. Davidson had an OPS of .546 during his stay with the Halos. The Angels sent him back down to Triple-A on Sept. 19, though he didn't appear in a game for the Bees before the season ended two days later.
Prior to playing for the Angels, Davidson logged nine games for the A's, where he posted a .461 OPS.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.